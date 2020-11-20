Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,000 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Cars.com worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 141.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $675.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

