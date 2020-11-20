Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crown were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown by 8,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

