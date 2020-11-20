Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 815 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $725,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tesla by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,659,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $711,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,987 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $499.27 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $508.61. The company has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.07.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

