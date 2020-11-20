Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,441 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.