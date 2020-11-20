Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $125,000 Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bel Fuse by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 21,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

BELFB opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 million, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

