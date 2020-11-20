Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $140,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

