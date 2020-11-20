Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $284,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,323,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NYSE HLT opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.