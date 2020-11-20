Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $433,000 Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $307.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.85. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

