Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equitable by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after buying an additional 1,682,223 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,963.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,237,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after buying an additional 1,177,976 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth $19,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 84,063.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 874,259 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,390,000 after buying an additional 708,394 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

EQH opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.