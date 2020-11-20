Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,330. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

