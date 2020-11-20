Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 45.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 373,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 115,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PetIQ by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PetIQ by 136.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $809.26 million, a PE ratio of -31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

