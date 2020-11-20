Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 68.1% in October

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the October 15th total of 198,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GMDA opened at $6.84 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

