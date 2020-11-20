Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.04.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,681 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,485,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after buying an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,504,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

