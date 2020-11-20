GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stake Lowered by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of GCI Liberty worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

