GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.84

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.84 and last traded at $90.84, with a volume of 8063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.12.

GLIBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.