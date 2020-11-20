Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Shares of Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.32. Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 75,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05.

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

