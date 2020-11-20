Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $46,000.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $216.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $234.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

