General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $62,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

