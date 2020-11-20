Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Bank of America

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Gentex stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

