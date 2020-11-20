George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) Price Target Cut to C$122.00

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of WN opened at C$97.29 on Wednesday. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$84.01 and a 12 month high of C$111.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

