GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.54

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 30212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $11,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

