Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLOB. ValuEngine upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $187.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.43. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 135.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,346,000 after buying an additional 680,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Globant by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after buying an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $54,056,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,376,000 after buying an additional 297,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Globant by 2,346.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 284,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.