Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $62,452,607.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,484,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,390,420 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

GL stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

