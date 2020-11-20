Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.75. Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 1,624,142 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and a P/E ratio of -20.23.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.0496063 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) news, Senior Officer Jonathan Leskewich bought 50,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,640.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

