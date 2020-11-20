Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) received a C$1.25 target price from analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

GRN opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

