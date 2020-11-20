Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been given a C$1.25 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of CVE:GRN opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 million. Analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

