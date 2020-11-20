Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Canaccord Genuity

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:GRN opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -11.04.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.