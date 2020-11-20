Groupon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,063 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 6,178 call options.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $799.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.25. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Groupon by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Groupon by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 407,299 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 168,848 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Groupon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,883 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

