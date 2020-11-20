GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Chimerix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chimerix by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $202.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

