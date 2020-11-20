GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,760,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

LEG stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

