Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guess’ traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $14.96. 1,601,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,516,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

GES has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Guess’ news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Guess’ by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Guess’ by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 148,650 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guess’ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guess’ by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 149,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

