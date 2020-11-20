Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,409,604 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.35.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.81.

In other news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.