Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Declares GBX 6.87 Dividend

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HLMA opened at GBX 2,409 ($31.47) on Friday. Halma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,609 ($34.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,431.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,293.82.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,079.44 ($27.17).

About Halma plc (HLMA.L)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

