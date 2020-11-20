Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 241.06 and a beta of 1.57. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

