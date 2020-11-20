Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) a €125.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.50 ($128.82).

VAR1 opened at €110.30 ($129.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.40. Varta AG has a 1-year low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 1-year high of €138.70 ($163.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

