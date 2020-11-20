Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 167.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $21.15 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $265.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAYN. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

