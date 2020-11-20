HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,627,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. CSFB increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

NYSE:HCA opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $770,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,432 shares of company stock valued at $30,595,064 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

