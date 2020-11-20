HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Trimmed by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after acquiring an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 378,531 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,918,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 476,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

