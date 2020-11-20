Head to Head Analysis: Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) & T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for T-Mobile US and Teletouch Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US 0 4 20 0 2.83 Teletouch Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

T-Mobile US presently has a consensus price target of $128.68, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Given T-Mobile US’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than Teletouch Communications.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile US and Teletouch Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US 5.19% 9.60% 3.19% Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T-Mobile US and Teletouch Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US $45.00 billion 3.56 $3.47 billion $4.02 32.14 Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Teletouch Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of T-Mobile US shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of T-Mobile US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Teletouch Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teletouch Communications has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Teletouch Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services. The company offers its services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint brands. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Teletouch Communications Company Profile

Teletouch Communications, Inc. provides wireless services and consumer electronics to individual consumers, businesses, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless telecommunications solutions, including cellular, GPS-telemetry, and wireless messaging. Teletouch Communications serves approximately 38,000 cellular customers. The company also provides its products and services through a chain of 19 retail and agent stores under the Teletouch and Hawk Electronics brand names; direct sales force; and through various retail e-commerce Websites. In addition, it operates a consumer electronics and cellular equipment wholesale distribution business, primarily serving carrier agents, rural cellular carriers, smaller consumer electronics, and automotive retailers and auto dealers. The company acquires, sells, and supports various types of cellular telephones, related accessories, telemetry, car audio, and car security products under various direct distribution agreements with manufacturers. Teletouch Communications, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On October 3, 2013, Teletouch Communications Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

