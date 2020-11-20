Head to Head Comparison: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) vs. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Sunoco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunoco 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sunoco has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Sunoco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunoco is more favorable than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 97.08% 4,621.29% 2,138.02% Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Sunoco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $48.97 million 0.73 $47.92 million N/A N/A Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.17 $313.00 million $2.27 12.75

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Summary

Sunoco beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves were 4.465 million barrels of oil and condensate of which 4.394 million barrels are proved developed reserves; and 0.070 million barrels are proved undeveloped reserves. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

