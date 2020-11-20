Head to Head Comparison: Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV)

Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Fitbit shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fitbit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sector 5 and Fitbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A Fitbit -19.69% -43.42% -17.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sector 5 and Fitbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 5 $390,000.00 5.56 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Fitbit $1.43 billion 1.22 -$320.71 million ($0.81) -8.81

Sector 5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fitbit.

Risk and Volatility

Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, meaning that its stock price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fitbit has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sector 5 and Fitbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A Fitbit 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fitbit has a consensus price target of $7.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Fitbit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fitbit is more favorable than Sector 5.

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc., a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices. It also offers Fitbit online dashboard and mobile apps that sync automatically with and display real-time data from its wearable devices; and Fitbit Care, a connected health platform for health plans, employers, and health systems. In addition, the company provides Fitbit Premium, a paid subscription service that uses the data of users to deliver actionable guidance and coaching to help users achieve their health and fitness goals, as well as includes Fitbit Coach that offers exercise programs through personal trainer and yoga apps. It sells its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers; distributors; and Fitbit.com, an online store, as well as directly to consumers. Fitbit, Inc. has a collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute and Stanford Medicine to study the role of wearables to detect, track, and contain infectious diseases, such as COVID-19.; and partnership with Solera Health to reduce risk of type 2 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

