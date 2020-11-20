Head-To-Head Contrast: Kenon (NYSE:KEN) versus Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kenon has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon 84.34% 34.58% 16.78% Tenaga Nasional Berhad 7.69% 6.52% 2.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kenon and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kenon and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $373.00 million 3.52 -$13.36 million N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.24 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Summary

Kenon beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2019, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 106 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 312,142TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

