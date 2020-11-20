Head-To-Head Contrast: Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) vs. Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recruit and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 1 4 7 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 6.27% 17.33% 8.78% Industria de Diseño Textil 8.08% 14.81% 7.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruit and Industria de Diseño Textil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $22.12 billion 3.30 $1.65 billion $1.12 39.00 Industria de Diseño Textil $31.68 billion 3.18 $4.07 billion $0.65 24.91

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Recruit. Industria de Diseño Textil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Recruit beats Industria de Diseño Textil on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site. It also operates Suumo, an online platform and print media, which provides information related to home purchases, sales, rentals, and renovation services; Zexy, a magazine and online platform providing information to organize customized wedding events; Study Sapuri Shinro, an online platform and print media, which provides higher education and career information primarily for high school students; Study Sapuri, an online learning support platform for students and adults; and Car Sensor that provides information on pre-owned automobiles for potential buyers. In addition, the company operates Jalan, a site offering travel information and accommodation booking for travel; Hot Pepper Gourmet, an online booking site information about restaurants and discount coupons, as well as online reservations and a scheduling function for invited guests; Hot Pepper Beauty, a domestic search and booking site for hair, relaxation, and beauty salons; AirRegi and AirPAY provides support services to dining and beauty enterprise clients; Rikunabi, a job information site for soon-to-be graduates; Rikunabi Next, a job portal site for people looking to change jobs; Recruit Agent, an employment agency staffed with career advisors; and Townwork, a magazine that provides information on job openings to part-time job seekers. Further, it offers clerical and IT staffing agency; light industrial staffing; human capital outsourcing; IT and digital recruitment services specializing in contracting and permanent recruitment; and human resources services, products, and technologies to organizations and individuals. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.