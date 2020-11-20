Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hemisphere Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $477.95 million, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.