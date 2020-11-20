Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the October 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Highway at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $3.90 on Friday. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $15.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

