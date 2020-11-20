HNP Capital LLC Buys 668 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 255,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

JPM stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

