Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s (HOC) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 212.30 ($2.77).

HOC stock opened at GBX 222.80 ($2.91) on Friday. Hochschild Mining plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.04.

About Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

