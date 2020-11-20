Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Hologic worth $25,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

