Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis Sells 3,334 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HMN opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

