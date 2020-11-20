Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,522,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $627,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,563,000 after buying an additional 27,754,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,700,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,627,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,325,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of HWM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

